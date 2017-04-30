What’s the weather like for the rest of the bank holiday weekend?

It’s been a bit of a wash-out so far but what’s the weather going to be like for the rest of the bank holiday weekend?

Well it’s a mixed bag according to Met Eireann we’re afraid.

Nationwide it will be a windy and fairly cloudy for the rest of the morning with showery rain but will become drier with some sunshine for many central areas in the afternoon

However rain will continue in the far east and south-west.

Tomorrow it will be a rather cloudy day with the risk of a few outbreaks of rain but with ome sunny spells possible too, especially in north-western areas. There will be a light to moderate north-easterly wind.

In Munster the rest of today is going to be a generally unsettled day with a lot of cloud and showers or longer spells of rain, some heavy during the afternoon.

It will become drier during the evening but will become chilly again with a fresh to strong westerly wind.

Tomorrow it is going to be mainly dry, but with generally cloudy skies. There will be the chance of a light shower. A predominantly cloudy evening with moderate north-westerly winds.

In Leinster it will be rather cloudy and wet throughout the rest of the day with showers or longer spells of rain, generally light. There will be the odd spot of rain by evening with fresh south-easterly winds.

Tomorrow it is going to be dry but mostly cloudy, although some sunshine is likely to break through from time to time. A generally cloudy end to the day with a gentle north-easterly breeze.

In Connacht today it is going to be mainly cloudy with some showery rain, especially during the afternoon. It wil be a drier but still quite cloudy evening with fresh south-easterly winds.

In Connacht after isolated showers initially tomorrow it will be dry but mostly cloudy although some sunshine is likely to break through from time to time. A dry end to the day with some late spells of sunshine with light and variable winds.

In Ulster it will be a windy day to day but looks set to be mainly dry with just the small chance of an isolated light shower. Occasional hazy sunshine and scattered light showers during the evening with brisk south-easterly winds.

Tomorrow it will be dry and increasingly bright with spells of sunshine, mainly in the afternoon. A dry evening with spells of late sunshine with light to moderate easterly wind.

And needless to say from Tuesday the outlook is for mainly dry and settled weather with Tuesday earmarked as fine dry day and sunny day for most with very mild with temperatures in the mid to high teens generally and up to 20 degrees in the west.

With the outlook on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday being mainly dry with sunny spells.

What can you say!