Wexford Gardaí search for man missing for three days

Gardaí in Wexford are appealing for help in finding a man who has been missing for three days.

Sebastian Michta, who is 27 years old, was last seen in the Gorey town area and was believed to be wearing a black jumper and light trousers with brown shoes.

He is a Polish national who has been living in Ireland for a number of years.

Sebastian is described as being five foot six inches tall with brown hair.

He has not been seen since Friday, March 10, and Gardaí are urging anyone with information to contact Gorey Garda station on 053-9430690, the Garda confidential line 1800-666-111, or any Garda station.