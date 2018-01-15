Wexford bachelor picks up €500k Euromillions plus prize

Philip Kavanagh from Bunclody in Co. Wexford arrived in Dublin today to pick up his cheque for €500,000 following his EuroMillions Plus win in the January 9 draw.

The 46-year-old bachelor who runs an engineering business in Wexford stated it was "the biggest win of his life".

"I still can’t believe it!" said Mr Kavanagh.

"When I got up on Wednesday morning, I turned on the Teletext to check my EuroMillions ticket from the previous night.

"There they all were, five of my numbers all in a row and I just refused to believe that I had won it.

"I quickly grabbed my ticket and popped down the town and the whole place was already buzzing with the news of the win so I knew it had to be me."

Mr Kavanagh was joined at National Lottery HQ with his family - sister Eilish Doran and his niece and nephew, Amy & John Doran.

Having already enjoyed some celebrations, Mr Kavanagh plans on a return to normality tomorrow.

"There has been a lot of celebrating ever since! I am going to enjoy today with my family and friends but tomorrow, I will be getting straight back into work in my business to bring some normality back to my life.

"It’s a very daunting amount of money to win but at the moment I have no real plans.

"I’ll be taking some time out and getting some sound advice before I start spending," added Mr Kavanagh.

The winning ticket was a Quick Pick bought in the EuroSpar store in Market Square in Bunclody, Co. Wexford on the day of the draw.

The next EuroMillions draw will take place on Tuesday with the jackpot heading for €60 million.