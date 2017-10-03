West of Ireland ticket holder scoops €500k in Euromillions Plus as €190m jackpot rolls on

Tonight's Euromillions jackpot was a whopping €190m, but the top prize remains unclaimed.

Although four people matched five numbers and one star for a prize of more than €1.5m, none of these tickets were sold in Ireland.

However, there was one winner of the Euromillions Plus top prize of €500,000.

The winning ticket was sold in the West.

Lotto Results: Tuesday, October 03, 2017


  • Daily Million Results - Jackpot  €1,000,000

    • 3
    • 5
    • 10
    • 35
    • 38
    • 39
    • 11



  • Daily Million Plus Results - Jackpot  €500,000

    • 6
    • 7
    • 11
    • 14
    • 16
    • 34
    • 23



  • Daily Million Results - Jackpot  €1,000,000

    • 4
    • 12
    • 24
    • 36
    • 37
    • 38
    • 5



  • Daily Million Plus Results - Jackpot  €500,000

    • 3
    • 10
    • 13
    • 20
    • 24
    • 37
    • 32



  • EuroMillions Results - Jackpot  €190,000,000

    There was no winner of the EuroMillions jackpot.

    • 6
    • 24
    • 32
    • 48
    • 50
    • 1
    • 5



  • EuroMillions Plus Results - Jackpot  €500,000

    There was one winner of the Plus top prize. The winning ticket was sold in the West.

    • 3
    • 11
    • 12
    • 17
    • 47



