West of Ireland ticket holder scoops €500k in Euromillions Plus as €190m jackpot rolls on
Tonight's Euromillions jackpot was a whopping €190m, but the top prize remains unclaimed.
Although four people matched five numbers and one star for a prize of more than €1.5m, none of these tickets were sold in Ireland.
However, there was one winner of the Euromillions Plus top prize of €500,000.
The winning ticket was sold in the West.
Lotto Results: Tuesday, October 03, 2017
Daily Million Results - Jackpot €1,000,000
- 3
- 5
- 10
- 35
- 38
- 39
- 11
Daily Million Plus Results - Jackpot €500,000
- 6
- 7
- 11
- 14
- 16
- 34
- 23
Daily Million Results - Jackpot €1,000,000
- 4
- 12
- 24
- 36
- 37
- 38
- 5
Daily Million Plus Results - Jackpot €500,000
- 3
- 10
- 13
- 20
- 24
- 37
- 32
EuroMillions Results - Jackpot €190,000,000
There was no winner of the EuroMillions jackpot.
- 6
- 24
- 32
- 48
- 50
- 1
- 5
EuroMillions Plus Results - Jackpot €500,000
There was one winner of the Plus top prize. The winning ticket was sold in the West.
- 3
- 11
- 12
- 17
- 47
