Well known Tipperary horse trainer dies after a kick in the head by horse

A well known horse trainer in Tipperary has died following a kick in the head by a horse yesterday.

56-year-old Tom O'Dwyer was walking with one of their horse in Ballintaggart when the incident happened.

To mentor, horse trainer and role model. Rest In Peace Tom you truly impacted my life and will be surely missed❣️ pic.twitter.com/TzrWBxArCt — Courtney Herrera (@Court0028) July 20, 2017

His only child Emma, a renowned showjumper, witnessed the incident.

Local Councillor Imelda Goldsboro said news spread yesterday afternoon of the tragic accident

“It has cast a dark cloud over the Ballingarry community, it was so tragic,” she said.



