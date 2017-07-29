Well known Tipperary horse trainer dies after a kick in the head by horse

A well known horse trainer in Tipperary has died following a kick in the head by a horse yesterday.

56-year-old Tom O'Dwyer was walking with one of their horse in Ballintaggart when the incident happened.

His only child Emma, a renowned showjumper, witnessed the incident.

Local Councillor Imelda Goldsboro said news spread yesterday afternoon of the tragic accident

“It has cast a dark cloud over the Ballingarry community, it was so tragic,” she said.


