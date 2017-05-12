Weekend weather: Rain to hit most parts of the country

After we were treated to a week of clear, sunny skies, this weekend's weather is set to take a turn for the worse.

It is expected to be mostly cloudy today with scattered outbreaks of rain. Top temperatures may reach 15 to 18 degrees.

Outbreaks of rain will continue overnight, however Munster will enjoy clearer skies than the rest of the country.

Light to moderate southwest to south winds are expected to arrive by Saturday morning, and it will remain dry and bright for most of the country.

Rain will linger around Ulster and North Leinster while a heavier band of rain is expected to hit the Munster coast before the afternoon.

Saturday will see temperatures reach 14 to 17 degrees.

Sunday will be noticeably brighter, with a mix of sunny spells and showers. However, it will turn increasingly cloudy and windy during the evening.

Rain will increase on Sunday night, with the potential for localised flooding.