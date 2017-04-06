Website for updates on Brexit negotiations launched

A website tracking Brexit negotiations has been launched by the European Commission.

It contains the latest speeches and documents on the negotiations.

Ruth Deasy of the European Commission says the site will update the public on how Brexit will effect the ongoing Irish relationship with the EU and the UK: "Well the Commission has said very clearly to the MEPs that is wants the negotiations to be transparent.

"So it has set up a website where all the important documents are there to read for anybody.

"And they also said very clearly that they want any deal to maintain stability in Northern Ireland and take account of the Good Friday Agreement."

The site is accessible by clicking here.