Weather warning means people in parts of Ireland will need brollies at St Patrick's Day parades

Met Eireann have issued a weather warning for parts of the country over the next few days.

The forecasters issued the rainfall warning for Donegal, Galway, Mayo and Sligo to start at 9am on the morning of St Patrick's Day.

They have said that periods of heavy rain are expected throughout the day and will continue into Saturday.

Status Yellow rainfall warning issued for some N & W counties for the weekend. Please see https://t.co/QtEBJHeCVa for further information. — Met Éireann (@MetEireann) March 16, 2017

Between 50 and 80mm of rain is predicted to in the 48-hour period, with high ground in the west of the counties told to expect the most.

The weather warning is forecast to end at 9am on Sunday morning.