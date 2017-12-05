Weather warning issued as Storm Caroline approaches

Met Éireann have issued a status yellow wind warning as an Atlantic storm approaches.

Met Éireann issued the warning for Donegal, Galway, Leitrim, Mayo, Sligo, Clare and Kerry, and it comes into place on Thursday, December 7 from 3am until 8pm.

Storm Caroline, named by the UK Met Office, is due to pass close to the north coast of Scotland on Thursday morning.

Winds of 100 to 110km/h are expected with the strongest winds being in coastal areas and over high ground.

Temperatures are set to drop later in the week, with Met Éireann forecasting lows of minus two on Thursday night.

Friday is set to be another cold day as Met Éireann forecasts sunshine along with showers of rain, hail, sleet and snow.

Friday night will see temperatures drop to between minus two and plus three with widespread frost and icy patches returning.