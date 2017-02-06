Weather warning in place but change on the way this afternoon

Most of us woke to a grey and miserable Monday morning but the good news is that things are set to improve later in the afternoon.

Atlantic storm passing to the northwest of Ireland & heading towards Iceland. Wet & windy here but the strongest winds in north Atlantic. pic.twitter.com/VwqYSPDqzf — Met Éireann (@MetEireann) February 6, 2017

With large parts of the country currently being battered by wind and rain, Met Eireann have issued a status yellow wind warning for Ireland, in place until 8pm.

They expect strong, gusty south to southeast winds with speeds of 45 to 65 km/hr with gusts of 90 to 100 km/hr, strongest in coastal areas.

Video from @lensdan

But they have said brighter weather is on the way this afternoon, starting in Atlantic coastal counties and spreading to other areas by early evening.

Don’t put away the jackets and brollies just yet though, as winds will stay strong and gusty for a time and there will still be scattered showers. Temperatures will vary between seven and 12 degrees, with south Munster getting the best of it.

Our weather pattern changes from its prevailing south-westerly influence to more of an easterly one this week - turning much colder pic.twitter.com/wE7kQlzibv — Met Office (@metoffice) February 6, 2017

A yellow warning was also issued for the North, with gusts of 50-60 mph expected across the affected area and isolated gusts of up to 65 mph.

The wind is expected to ease tonight but showers will be widespread for a while, with some hail or hill sleet and a risk of thunder. The rain will largely clear away later in the night, with only southern and western coastal areas affected.

The clear skies come with a price though. Lowest temperatures will range from minus two to plus two degrees, with a sharp to severe frost where the night is clear and some icy patches. People in the midlands should be prepared for a few patches of mist and shallow fog at dawn.