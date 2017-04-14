Weather report: Wind, rain and a bit of cold for the long weekend

Keep your raincoat handy this weekend and maybe a scarf at the ready also as dreary drizzle and cold temperatures are predicted for the next few days.

The long weekend kicks off with some wind and rain although brighter conditions will follow into the afternoon.

Scattered showers will be a permanent fixture for the day and temperatures will reach just 9-10 C.

Tonight will be cold with a good deal of cloud however it will remain dry in many places, except for the northern coastal counties.

Saturday will be cool and dry, with some cloud and sunny spells.

Ulster, parts of Connacht and possibly north Ulster will be subjected to scattered showers.

Temperatures will hit 9-12 C and there will be moderate breeze.

Saturday night will be dry in many areas, however later in the night rain will move in from the northwest and spread across Ulster and Connacht by morning.

Easter Sunday will be mostly cloudy with outbreaks of rain and drizzle. The rain will be most persistent over the northern half of the country with much of the south remaining dry.

Easter Monday is expected to be a dry day with sunny spells and light breezes.