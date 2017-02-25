Weather report: Wet and windy with the prospect of snow early next week

A national status yellow weather warning has been put in place by Met Eireann and snow is expected early next week.

Today is expected to be a windy, wet day with sunny spells and isolated showers in the northwest and a cloudy, damp day in the east and southeast.

Strong winds that are expected to blow this morning are thought to ease off as the day unfolds and temperatures are between 10-13 degrees.

A wet and windy start.Strong & gusty Serly winds.Brightening up in pm with winds easing.Rain persisting in E & SE.Max temperatures 10-13C. — Met Éireann (@MetEireann) February 25, 2017

Tonight looks to be dry, however southeast winds will strengthen bringing rain in for the morning.

Tomorrow is to be wet and very windy with heavy falls of rain and some surface flooding.

Thankfully the rain is expected to ease off later in the evening, although it will remain quite windy.

The start of next week is expected to to be very changable and cold.

Monday is to be a cold day with wintry showers of rain, hail, sleet and snow.

The western half of the country can also expect some thunder.

Tuesday will be a cold windy day with an added wind chill effect. Wintry showers are expected to fall, mostly in the north and east and there will again be some sleet and snow.

Wednesday looks set to be a wet and windy day with rain turning to wet snow at times.

Highest temperatures 6-9 degrees.