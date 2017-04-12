Weather report: The long weekend looks set to be very 'Irish'

Pray for the sun this long weekend, because the forecast doesn't have much of it.

Today is to remain dry with some sunny spells and just the odd light shower in Ulster.

There is a wide range of temperatures across the country ranging from 9-10 C to 14-15 C in the south with moderate breezes.

Tomorrow is expected to be cloudy but dry with some patchy rain and drizzle in the west and north.

Thursday night is expected to have an outbreak of rain in the west and north which will spread eastwards by morning.

This weather will continue until late on Good Friday when it is expected to clear up although it will turn cooler with a possibility of some grass frost.

Holy Saturday is likely to be dry with some sunny spells and scattered showers in the north.

Temperatures will be between 9-12 C with a light to moderate breeze.

Easter Sunday will be mostly dry in the South, but the north and northwest can expect some showery rain.

Weather aside, safety is also something to pay attention to this long weekend with the AA urging motorists to be careful on the roads.

With an increase of cars expected on the roads over the coming days AA is calling on drivers to be extra careful, particularly on routes they are not accustomed to.

Conor Faughnan, AA Director of Consumer Affairs said: “Any time we have a long weekend we tend to see changes in certain people’s driving behaviours.

"Not only do we see an increase in drink-driving levels, but we also see an increase in irresponsible driver behaviour as people rush to try to reach their destination as quickly as possible.”