Weather report: Summer hits with clear skies and sunshine

The beginning of May brings with it teasing hints of summer with temperatures set to rise to 20 C today.

The sudden heat is expected to last for a few days, with the rest of the week forecast as warm and dry.

Tomorrow is expected to be dry, with good sunshine, although slightly cooler than today with temperatures reaching a high of 17 C.

Thursday is thought to be a bit cloudy, although sunny spells will break through as the day unfolds.

Temperatures are set to drop a little more to 15-17 C in the west and northwest, while the south and east will experience highs of 13-15 C.

Friday is looking to be a windy day, although still dry. There will be the chance of the odd shower along the southern coastal area, but temperatures will remain at 13-15 C.

The weekend looks likely to remain dry with temperatures increasing to mid and high teens on Saturday.

Winds will die down gradually but the nights will remain cool with mist and fog patches.