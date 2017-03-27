Weather report: Here's what you can expect for the days ahead

Another day of blue, cloudless, sunny skies as the good weather continues into the week, but make the most of it while you can, as it is not meant to last much longer.

Today will remain dry and bright with top temperatures of 11-17 C.

Tomorrow is to have a few bursts of sun, but overall a more cloudy day with some rain and showers although temperatures will remain high.

Wednesday is expected to be a cloudy, breezy day with some scattered rain. The middle of the country will hold onto the sun that little bit longer than the rest of us and temperatures will be between 12-16 C.

Thursday will be a mild, humid and breezy day with further scattered rain which may become heavier and more persistant as the day goes one.

Friday looks set to be another day of scattered rain with a strong breeze and temperatures of 10-14/15C.