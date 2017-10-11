'We need to bring back an affordability scheme like we had in the past' - Housing Minister

The Housing Minister says there will be an affordable housing scheme, even though it was not announced in the budget.

There was very little in Budget 2018 for those on lower incomes trying to get on the property ladder.

Targets to build an additional 3,800 social homes and to help 3,000 people out of homelessness were revealed.

In addition to those measures, Housing Minister Eoghan Murphy says there's more to come.

"We know people are being locked out of the housing market. Their rent is too high and they can't save for a deposit and they're moving back in with their parents to try and get that money together," the Minister said.

"So we need to bring back an affordability scheme like we had in the past."