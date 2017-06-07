We need an election, says Mary Lou McDonald

Sinn Féin deputy leader Mary Lou McDonald said today that the country needs a general election.

Fine Gael leader Leo Varadkar has been meeting with the Fianna Fáil leader this afternoon as he continues his efforts to ensure his election as Taoiseach in the Dáil next week.

He is also holding talks at 3pm this afternoon, with Independent ministers Katherine Zappone and Denis Naughten as well as Clare TD Dr Michael Harty.

However, Deputy McDonald says this is not the way the country should be governed.

"I don't believe that behind-closed-doors talks or deals are any substitute for a democratic mandate," she said.

"And I think we need an election. I know that this Dáil has been almost like a slow bicycle race - it's just been turgid. Somebody called it 'the do-nothing Dáil', maybe that's a bit extreme, it's been the 'do-something-but-not-much Dáil'."