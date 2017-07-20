Waterford Airport opens runway to Captain Dara Fitzpatrick charity run

Waterford Airport is opening its runway for a charity event in honour of Captain Dara Fitzpatrick.

The Rescue 116 pilot operated out of Waterford Airport for a decade - and the facility will host a 5K run in her memory this September.

Dara was one of four crew members on the Coast Guard helicopter who lost their lives in a crash off the Mayo coast last March.

This week a specialised search is taking place off the Mayo coast, for her colleagues Ciaran Smith and Paul Ormsby whose bodies were never found.