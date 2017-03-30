Water fines and penalties only as a last resort for ‘wilful wastage’ under new plans

Water charges will be all but abolished if an Oireachtas report gets the green light from the Government next week.

The document, which needs to be approved by the parties and Minister Simon Coveney, said householders found to be wasting water will get incentives to correct the problem before any fines are levied.

The report defines wastage as being 1.7 times the average usage of water.

Committee member and Sinn Féin TD Eoin O'Broin said householders will be given six months to reduce excessive consumption.

“If there are still households who continue to wilfully allow vast amounts of water to be wasted then there will be fines.

“But the crucial thing is there would be in the first instance exemptions, the second thing would be supports and only if people didn’t take up those supports would the possibility of fines kick in. That’s fines and penalties for wilful wastage.”