Water Committee to adopt final report without Fine Gael support

The Water Committee looks set to adopt its final report later - without the support of Fine Gael.

The Government party says it cannot support what it is calling a 'fundamentally dishonest' report.

It calls for the scrapping of water charges, makes no reference to excessive charges and recommends refunds for householders.

All attention now turns to Minister Simon Coveney who says he will not introduce illegal legislation - but a refusal to legislate for what the committee recommends is a breach of the agreement with Fianna Fáil.

Barry Cowen says there is no need for this to cause an election: "I don't think the electorate want an election this time.

"We didn't think that last time, we didn't think that water charges should be an issue to go back to the country with.

"However, we are obliged to represent the people who voted for us on that issue amongst other things.

"And you know we are true to our word in relation to our manifesto, in relation to to the submission we made to the expert commission."