Water committee 'considering €5,000 fine for excessive usage proposal'

People who waste water at home could be fined up to €5,000 if they do not try to cut back, it has been reported.

The idea is one of a list of options proposed by the Oireachtas' water committee which is trying to tackle excessive usage.

A draft report suggests that those who use too much water could be given a six-month grace period to limit their consumption or prove it is not their fault.

Today's Irish Independent claims that the six month reprieve would mean that penalties, which also includes up to three months in prison, are unlikely to be enforced.