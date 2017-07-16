Water charges will be refunded ’this autumn’, says Taoiseach
Almost a million households who paid their water charges can expect to get their money back this Autumn.
Taoiseach Leo Varadkar is promising to press ahead with the €170m refund before the next Budget.
It will mean that families who paid the charge will get €325 back from Irish Water.
"They’ll get their money back," he told a Sunday newspaper. "They’ll be refunded this autumn. We’re gearing up to do that."
