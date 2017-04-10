Water charges standoff continues between Fine Gael and Fianna Fáil

The standoff continues between Fine Gael and Fianna Fáil on how to deal with an Oireachtas Committee's report on water charges.

The committee is due to sign off tomorrow on its recommendations to abolish charges and allow refunds for customers.

Over the weekend, Fianna Fáil threatened to block the election of a new Fine Gael leader if the government does not bring in laws to scrap the charges.

Micheál Martin and Barry Cowen said the government must respect the wishes of the Dáil as set out in its 'confidence and supply' agreement.

But Fine Gael is insisting that the committee's findings represent a breach of EU law.