Water charges row comes to boiling point; 675 staff received bonus payments

The row over water charges has escalated again.

The Fianna Fáil leader says the party won't support the election of a new Fine Gael Taoiseach unless the 'confidence and supply' deal that's propping up the minority Government is honoured in relation to the charges.

The Sunday Independent reports Micheál Martin has written to Fianna Fáil TDs and Senators to outline the new position.

It follows last week's collapse of a compromise at the Oireachtas committee that was tasked with recommending how we should pay for our water.

Fine Gael and Labour are claiming Ireland will face massive EU fines if some form of charge isn't introduced.

But Fianna Fáil thinks people who use excessive amounts of water should be pursued through the courts.

Meanwhile, it has been reported that 675 staff at Irish Water received a bonus payment of around €4,800 each last month.

Irish Water told RTÉ News that no performance-related awards were paid in Irish Water in 2014, 2015 or 2016.