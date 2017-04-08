Water charges protest in Dublin causes traffic delays

Update: 4.21pm: A protest over water charges has caused traffic delays in Dublin City Centre this afternoon.

Within the past hour, the marchers have arrived at Dame Street, which has been closed as a result.

Traffic along the North Quays also suffered delays.

Campaigners are calling for a referendum to guarantee that water services will never be privatised.

They also want the Government to implement the scrapping of water charges.

Earlier: A water charges demonstration has taken to the streets of Dublin this afternoon.

It comes after the Oireachtas water funding committee delayed its final vote until next week, to get another set of legal advice.

Fine Gael has three concerns over its final report.

Tens of thousands march in victory as they achieve #Right2Water No water charges No water privatisation in Ireland pic.twitter.com/zanixT0X2D — Rory Hearne (@RoryHearne) April 8, 2017

The party believes the recommendations might bring Ireland into conflict with European law.

It wants a senior barrister, who specialises in EU affairs, to rule on whether the report would require the State to establish someone's motive for using excessive water before fining them.

The party also wants advice on whether it would be legal to have a flat-rate penalty for excessive water users.