Water charges issue will not bring down Government, says Taoiseach

Taoiseach Enda Kenny has said that water charges will not be the issue to bring down the Government.

The minority coalition has pledged for a vote on charges in the Dáil by the end of March.

A special Dáil committee is examining an expert commission report which suggested that households should only pay for excessive usage.

Mr Kenny says there are a number of issues that will have to be decided.

"Those who have paid should not be treated any less fairly than those who haven't, and that's a matter that the committee have got to reflect on now, and bring their proposition to the Dáil," he said.

"So, in answer to your question - do I think that that would bring the Government down - no, I don't.

"And what I do believe is that Irish Water as a single entity is already proving its worth."
