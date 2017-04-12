Water charges are gone - they're not coming back, says Cowen

The Dáil will debate the final report of the water services committee in just one hour and 20 minutes this evening.

A formal vote to end the current charging regime will take place tomorrow with Fine Gael and Fianna Fáil expected to carry it comfortably.

Fianna Fáil's Barry Cowen is adamant his party has delivered on its pledge to end water charges.

"The charges are gone, if you didn't hear me earlier, they're not coming back," he said.

"And as I said to you , when all the spin is gone and when all the spin dissipates and fades away, the facts will remain.

"And I have made a firm commitment to everybody … they won't be receiving any more bills."