Watch the Luas being tested ahead of traffic restrictions in Dublin city centre

Traffic lane changes are coming into effect on some of the busiest roads in Dublin City Centre this weekend.

There will be single lane traffic around O'Connell bridge and on-the-spot fines will be handed out to anyone flouting the new rules.

Kerry and Mayo fans heading to the All-Ireland semi-final are urged to avoid the city centre and take alternative routes to Croke Park.

Tram tests are taking place on the new Luas Cross City line through Dublin city today.

Tram testing through College Green today pic.twitter.com/2JiP8OUUYw — Luas Cross City (@LuasCrossCity) August 18, 2017

People are being advised to take extra care along the route - which runs from St Stephen's Green along Dawson Street and into College Green.

Tram testing through College Green pic.twitter.com/cGHsvGTEkY — Luas Cross City (@LuasCrossCity) August 18, 2017

It comes ahead of new traffic arrangements which will come into effect from Sunday August 20.

Dublin City Council says these changes are being introduced to coincide with the Luas Cross City tram testing, and ensure the permanent changes have time to bed down before regular daytime tram testing starts in September.

From Sunday, there will be no right turn for traffic from Bachelors Walk to O'Connell Bridge, except for buses, taxis and bicycles.

Also on the north quays, there will be a new road layout from Ormond Quay Upper to Eden Quay with additional bus lanes and general traffic reduced to one lane.

New bus priority traffic signals on Bachelors Walk, approximately 100 metres before O'Connell Bridge, will control traffic flows and give priority to public transport.

Map via Luas Cross City.

On the south quays, there will be a similar new road layout from Burgh Quay to Essex Quay, again with additional bus lanes and general traffic reduced to one lane.

Brendan O'Brien, head of technical services with Dublin City Council, said: "The additional bus lanes will alleviate the difficulties faced by public transport on the quays, where the worst delays for buses in the city are experienced.

"At the peak morning time of 8.00am to 9.00am, over 7,000 people travel along the north quays on buses. This compares to round 500 cars and the same number of cyclists."