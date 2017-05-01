Watch the highlights of Limerick's biggest ever summer festival

Tens of thousands of people flocked to Limerick over the May Bank Holiday weekend for Riverfest 2017, the city’s biggest ever summer festival.

The event attracted more than 40,000 people to the city over the weekend, soaking up the atmosphere and enjoying events, including fireworks display, acrobatic stunts and skills by some of the world’s best jet and wakeboarders, a free Zipline over the River Shannon and a BBQ competition.

The Riverfestival Village at Arthur’s Quay Park proved a treat for all the family, with food and craft stalls, music and fun and vintage amusements and rides keeping everyone entertained.

A spectacular fireworks display lit up the night sky on Sunday as thousands of people lined the quays getting the best vantage points for the show. An added attraction this year before the fireworks was an LED water display with jetboarders and jetskiers performing tricks and stunts, keeping the crowds entertained before the fireworks exploded high over the city.

Only the truly adventurous and fearless tried the new Zipline out over the water from Arthur’s Quay to Honan’s Quay. Climbing high around 40 feet above the village, being harnessed onto a wire, there were shrieks of terror from some as they zoomed through the air to the other side before safely landing on the ground.

The Riverest BBQ Competition found a new home along the River Shannon Boardwalk at Harvey’s Quay, where teams cooked food for the crowds of people to sample.

Earlier in the day, around 12,000 runners participated in the Barringtons Hospital Great Limerick Run, a six mile, half marathon, marathon and team relay event which took in many of the historical and scenic sights across Limerick.

Thousands of children took part in their own event, the UL Sport Kids Run organised by the Barrington’s Hospital Great Limerick Run on Saturday.

Fantastic fringe events also took place across the city and county over the May Bank Holiday weekend including comedy, theatre, and music gigs, adding to the festival atmosphere of Riverfest 2017.

Hermitage Green headlined Riverfest 2017 on stage at the King Johns Castle.

Mayor of the City and County of Limerick Cllr Kieran O’Hanlon said: “Riverfest proves every year that Limerick is a fantastic festival location. The entire city was buzzing with everyone enjoying themselves.”

“Riverfest has proven to be the biggest attraction in the country for the May Bank Holiday weekend, with people from all over the country visiting. This year’s event was the biggest and best ever and I would like to thank all those who have contributed to its success.”

“Riverfest, year after year, proves that Limerick can host festivals of this size and the massive crowds attending show there is a huge appetite for such events here in Limerick.”

“2017 saw the 13th edition of Riverfest and it is only going from strength to strength,” the Mayor added.

Riverfest is run on behalf of Limerick City and County Council by Grooveyard.