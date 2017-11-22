Watch: Taoiseach to answer questions on Maurice McCabe affair

Update 12 noon: Today's Leaders Questions in the Dail is expected to be dominated by further questions on the Maurice McCabe email affair.

Leaders questions follow a press conference earlier this morning by the labour party who said there are still discrepancies in the account given by the Taoiseach on the Maurice McCabe controversy.

Alan Kelly TD, has said the contentious email was received by Frances Fitzgerald on May 15th 2015, three days before Maurice McCabe was cross-examined.

This appears to be at odds with comments made by the Taoiseach in the Dail last week that Minister Fitzgerald only got wind of the Garda legal strategy after the cross examination.

Earlier: Sinn Fein to call for motion of no confidence in Tanaiste

Opposition TDs say the Tánaiste Frances Fitzgerald still has questions to answer after facing a grilling last night over her handling of an email regarding Maurice McCabe.

Sinn Féin appears poised to table a motion of no confidence in Ms Fitzgerald, who maintains she does not remember the email sent in May 2015.

Furthermore, Sgt McCabe says the allegation of a serious criminal complaint, mentioned in the email, was not put before the O’Higgins Inquiry which the email was about.

Solidarity TD Paul Murphy says if Sinn Féin does table a no confidence vote, there will be an opportunity for the Tánaiste to clear up outstanding issues.

Mr Murphy said: "I think that would giver her space for the kind of debate which could possibly see some answers.

"I think Leader's Questions today will be important, Leo Varadkar was notable by his absence last night in this discussion. He wasn't present, the current minister for Justice Charlie Flanagan was there, so I think we may at least try to get more answers again today."