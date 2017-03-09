Watch: Tánaiste Frances Fitzgerald pays emotional visit to scene of fatal fire in Clondalkin

An emotional Tánaiste Frances Fitzgerald today visited the scene of the fatal house fire in Clondalkin that claimed the lives of a pregnant mother and three children.

Speaking to 3 News Ireland’s Laura Hogan outside the Cluanin Cronan apartment complex this morning, the Tánaiste said:

“It’s a terrible tragedy this beautiful morning here and to think that four people have lost their lives and that there’s another woman, in hospital and it’s just desperately sad, everybody’s very, very traumatised by it”

27 year-old Annmarie O’Brien died yesterday along with her two year-old daughter Paris and Holly (3) and Jordan (4) O’Brien, the children of Annmarie’s cousin, Biddy O’Brien.

Ms Fitzgerald says the local community is in shock about what has happened and are rallying behind the families of those who lost loved ones.

“Obviously a lot of people escaped from here but tragically four lives have been lost so, today we’re, we’re thinking about the families and the friends and the people, the young children, the beautiful young children.”

Ms Fitzgerald met with neighbours and members of the emergency services, including Gardaí who are carrying out an investigation to determine the cause of the fire.

The apartment complex is owned by the Sonas charity and is a facility for women who have suffered domestic violence.

The Tánaiste added:“Well I’ve sent my condolences through the Sonas workers who of course knew all of the families, knew the children and who are now trying to support other families who are here and extended family.”

The full interview can be seen tonight on 3 News Ireland tonight at 5.30pm on TV3 and 7pm and 10pm on be3.