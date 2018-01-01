Watch: Surfer rescued by RNLI off coast of Wexford

A male surfer has been rescued off the Wexford coast after being caught in a dangerous rip current that stranded him a mile offshore, from Curracloe beach.

Rosslare Harbour RNLI launched the lifeboat at 1.15pm today, after a second, female surfer managed to get back to shore and raise the alarm.

The lifeboat was joined on scene by the Coast Guard helicopter, Rescue 117, who located the young man from the air, and directed the lifeboat crew where to go.

He was warmed up, given a change of clothes and brought safely back to shore. Waiting ambulance personnel on shore provided additional care.

Watch footage of the rescue here:

"It is wonderful to start the year with a successful rescue and thanks to the quick action of the surfer who made it safety ashore, we were on scene with the Coast Guard helicopter Rescue 117 in minutes and were able to bring the young man to safety," said Rosslare Harbour RNLI Volunteer Lifeboat Press Officer Jamie Ryan.

- Digital Desk