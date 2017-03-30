Watch powerful video tribute to Rescue 116 crew

A tribute video has been launched to honour all four of the Coast Guard helicopter Rescue 116 crew who lost their lives more than two weeks ago off the Mayo coast, writes Sarah Slater.

The heartbreaking video posted on Youtube has resulted in an outpouring of emotional posts as father of two Captain Mark Duffy is laid to rest in Co Louth.

So far the video has been watched 25,000 times since it was uploaded on Wednesday.

Divers recovered his remains from the cockpit of the crashed helicopter last Sunday.

His funeral mass took place at St Oliver Plunkett Church in Blackrock, Co Louth, followed by cremation in Dardistown Crematorium.

The bodies of the two other crew members, Paul Ormsby and Ciaran Smith who were aboard the Sikorsky S92 have not yet been located but the search continues around Blacksod off Mayo.

Remaining crew member, Captain Dara Fitzpatrick, a mother of one was buried 13 days ago.

The video has been shared by Dara’s sister, psychologist Niamh Fitzpatrick, who has recounted that her family have received, “great support” since the tragic accident.

On her Twitter page Ms Fitzpatrick tweeted: “A tribute video to the crew of Rescue116 including a thank you to all the selfless people working in Rescue & Emergency Services.”

The four minute video was created by Twitter user, mynameisgrainne@rescuegirlie who is an advanced paramedic with the National Ambulance Service (NAS) and a member of a mountain rescue team.

The heart wrenching compilation shows numerous photographs of the Rescue116 crew while at work saves lives with the song, Never Let Go, sung by Canadian singer Bryan Adams.

Four trees planted in Laragh by Native Woodland Trust in memory of Dara, Mark, Ciarán & Paul #Rescue116 pic.twitter.com/uPagR8CuWH — Niamh Fitzpatrick (@NFitzPsychology) March 29, 2017

Meanwhile, Ms Fitzpatrick also shared that four trees have been planted in Laragh, Co Wicklow by Native Woodland Trust in memory of the crew.

It is believed that the tail section of the aircraft made contact with the western slopes of Blackrock in Mayo before crashing into the sea on March 13.

The helicopter, which was providing cover for a medical evacuation at sea, came to a rest on the seabed around 60 metres from the surface. A technical glitch is believed to have contributed to the horror accident.