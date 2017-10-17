Watch out! We may have another storm this weekend

As we count the cost of Ophelia another storm front is heading in our direction.

Storm Brian will arrive in our vicinity on Saturday.

However, forecaster with Met Éireann John Eagleton says Brian will not pack the same punch as Ophelia.

He said: "I don't see it being anywhere near the same intensity as Ophelia was anyway.

"For us, on Saturday at its current track it will throw up a lot of rain across the country, it may be a breezy day, maybe some low level wind warnings are possible or maybe some rain warnings might be issued.

"It is too early to say at this time."