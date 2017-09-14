Watch live: Taoiseach addresses nation
14/09/2017 - 11:40:58Back to Ireland Home
Leo Varadkar has begun a live Facebook post addressing the nation on issues such as housing and healthcare.
14/09/2017 - 11:40:58Back to Ireland Home
Leo Varadkar has begun a live Facebook post addressing the nation on issues such as housing and healthcare.
A Mayo community has been gripped by shock and sorrow as it struggles to come to terms with the loss of three members of a much-loved family in Monday’s horror road crash.
Latest: Two people are receiving medical attention after a DART train derailed in Dun Laoghaire earlier today.
A video showing a van smashing through a level crossing in Co Galway on Monday, shockingly shows a cyclist riding across the tracks just seconds later.
Update6.45pm:A former fashion boutique owner has been hit with a bill of almost 3.2 million euro after being investigated by tax inspectors.
Students celebrating their Junior Cert results could face breath tests this evening.
Going abroad to solve Ireland’s policing problems is easier said than done.
The Government is to cap rental deposits at one month’s rent and has vowed to crack down on landlords in rent pressure zones who take advantage of tenants.
The Lotto results are in...
Join the conversation - comment here