Watch live: Frances Fitzgerald fighting to save her position as she takes Leaders’ Questions in the Dáil

Latest: Tánaiste Frances Fitzgerald has denied suppressing the email surrounding the Maurice McCabe controversey.

She said: No efforts have been made to supress that email by me."

Sinn Féin Deputy Mary Lou McDonald asked: "Can you give an account for your failuires?"

To which the Tánaiste responded: "I have been providing answers, I am not trying to hide anything, I was not part of any conspiracy to smear Maurice McCabe.

Earlier: Frances Fitzgerald will be fighting to save her position when she takes Leaders’ Questions in the Dáil shortly.

You can watch the leaders' questions live from the Dáil here.

Sinn Féin has said it will table a motion of no confidence in the Tánaiste, unless she answers questions about her handling of the latest Maurice McCabe controversy to the party’s satisfaction.

Fianna Fáil TDs have indicated they might back Sinn Fein in that instance.

In particular, opposition TDs have queried the decision of the then Justice Minister not to act upon an email she got in May 2015 which mentioned a strategy to discredit Sergeant McCabe.

Minister Fitzgerald told the Seanad last night she had fresh legal advice which confirmed she should not interfere in the O’Higgins Inquiry.

Earlier: Sinn Féin to decide whether to declare no confidence in Tánaiste

Sinn Féin say they will wait until this afternoon to decide whether to declare no confidence in the Tanaiste.

The party says Frances Fitzgerald still has questions to answer regarding the Maurice McCabe controversy and expects her to answer them during leaders’ questions this afternoon.

Last night, Minister Fitzgerald said she had received fresh legal advice that her course of action, not to interfere in the O’Higgins inquiry, was the right one.

But Sinn Féin Senator Niall O’Dhonnghaile said she hadn’t done enough for whistleblowers.

He said: "You tell us again in your opening remarks, everything you have done in your ten years as minister for whistleblowers, but upon reflection, upon looking at the facts put before us, what did you do for whistleblowers in this particular incidence?

"Would you now like to revisit your memory when you have the opportunity here in the Seanad and correct these contradictory accounts on the floor."

Since Monday night, Frances Fitzgerald has faced mounting pressure to answer questions on her handling of an email sent to her in May 2015 – about a garda strategy to discredit Maurice McCabe.

On Tuesday and Wednesday, the Tanaiste was grilled about the controversy, first in the Dáil, and last night in the Seanad.

O’Donnghaile says there are still outstanding issues.

Labour say they will support a Sinn Féin motion of no confidence, while Fianna Fail have also said they will give the Tánaiste more time, but could support Sinn Féin, which would leave Leo Varadkar in a very difficult position regarding his deputy.

TD Dara Calleary says they are waiting until after question time to decide what to do.

He said: "We will access it following that, just remember Maurice McCabe and his family are at ther heart of this and they need to be given justice."