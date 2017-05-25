Watch: Leo Varadkar and Simon Coveney go head-to-head at hustings

Latest: Voters in Fine Gael and the wider electorate favour Simon Coveney over Leo Varadkar in a new opinion poll.

WHAT HAPPENS NOW? Leadership candidates Simon Coveney and Leo Varadkar will take part in four regional hustings at the following venues: Thursday, May 25: Red Cow Hotel, Dublin, 8pm

Friday, May 26: Barrow Centre, IT Carlow, 8pm

Saturday, May 27: Shearwater Hotel, Ballinasloe, Co Galway, 8pm

Sunday, May 28: Clayton Hotel Silver Springs, Cork, 8pm The debates with be live-streamed on the Fine Gael Facebook page. About 21,000 rank-and-file members have a vote, along with 232 party councillors. Voting for the eligible party members will take place nationwide at 26 polling stations on Monday May 29, Tuesday May 30, Wednesday, May 31 and Thursday June 1. The parliamentary party will meet and vote in Dublin on Friday, June 2. All votes will be brought to a National Count Centre in Dublin on that Friday, where they will be will be verified and counted under the supervision of the National Returning Officer. Votes will be weighted in accordance with the Fine Gael electoral college rules, with the 73 members of the Parliamentary Party (PP) accounting for 65% of the total vote, almost 21,000 party members accounting for 25% and 235 local representatives (232 councillors and 3 Údarás na Gaeltachta members) accounting for the remaining 10% of the vote.

Update 7.44pm: Voters in Fine Gael and the wider electorate favour Simon Coveney over Leo Varadkar in a new opinion poll.

The IPSOS/MRBI survey for the Irish Times has been released tonight as the first 'husting' for the party leadership gets underway.

Among all voters Simon Coveney leads Leo Varadkar 42% to 37%.

Among Fine Gael voters the lead is 48% to 44% - though the margin of error is higher because of the smaller sample.

Earlier:Leo Varadkar and Simon Coveney will go head-to-head later this evening for the first of the Fine Gael leadership contest hustings.

The two contenders to become the next Taoiseach will take part in similar events over the next three days in Carlow, Galway and in Cork.

This evenings event gets underway at Dublin's Red Cow Hotel and will be streamed online by the party.

The Chair of the Fine Gael Parliamentary Party and Fine Gael TD for Kildare South Martin Heydon outlines what is in store.

"The way the hustings works is it's different to a debate, it's defined in the dictionary as a meeting in which candidates in an election address potential voters.

"Each candidate will make their own 12 minute pitch and then thereafter, at about half eight, we'll have a situation where we go into the questions and answers open forum.

"Tonight, in the first meeting, Leo will open up and Simon will be the second speaker - at the end when we have the wrap-up they will be in that order as well. Tomorrow Simon will have the lead," he said.