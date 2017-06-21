Watch: Ireland's biggest space event is coming to Cork

The 30th International Space University’s Space Studies Program is coming to Cork.

From June 26 to August 25 Cork Institute of Technology and Blackrock Castle Observatory will play host to the International Space University’s exciting Space Studies Program (SSP17).

A public events series is running in conjunction with the Space Studies Program with highlights including numerous Business of Space events, Lectures with Dr Gerald Soffen and with NASA astronaut Jeffrey Hoffman on the Hubble Space Telescope, a giant Museum of the Moon at CIT, an International Astronaut Panel, a Robotics Competition, a Model Rocket Launch Competition, a Space Camp for kids…and much more.

These public events are available to book on www.ssp17.ie and some are already booked out.

The program is launching on June 26, when artist Jack Lukeman and Prodijig will perform at the official opening ceremony.

Over 320 international space experts from 25 countries and a host of dignitaries will attend this invitation only event.

A live broadcast of the ceremony will be available to watch on the ISU’s YouTube channel, here.

Jack is “delighted to be able to participate in the Cork Space Studies Program”. He has a long standing passion in the field of space expressed in such self-penned songs such “The Sunset is Blue on Mars”, “Universe” and “Stardust”.