Watch: Garda whistleblower Superintendent David Taylor 'delighted' to be returning to work

Garda whistleblower Superintendent David Taylor said that he is “delighted” to be back at work following his 22 month suspension and feels “vindicated” after the DPP ruled he should not face prosecution over allegations he improperly leaked material to the media.

Speaking to 3 News crime correspondent Sarah O’Connor as he returned to work in the Garda Traffic Corps at Dublin Castle this morning, Superintendent Taylor said: “I’m delighted to be back as I said in my statement last night , delighted to resume my life , vindicated, I would like to thank all my friends and colleagues for their support. "

When asked how the last 22 months had affected himself and his family, Superintendent Taylor, who was accompanied by his wife and daughter said: "It’s been very difficult and stressful but I want to put all that behind me and move on"

Questioned about negotiations between the Government and Fianna Fail for a public inquiry to be established to investigate an alleged smear campaign against Sergeant Maurice McCabe Superintendent Taylor said: “I don't want to make any comment on that I want to resume work, this is very much appreciated”