Watch: Firefighters battle large blaze in Limerick
Firefighters in Limerick are battling a large blaze at Raheen Industrial Estate.
It is the second large fire in Limerick in the last two days.
There are no injuries reported.
Limerick City Fire and Rescue have stated that they now have the fire under control having worked throughout the morning and afternoon.
They said that dampening down will continue throughout the evening.
