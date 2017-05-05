Watch: Firefighters battle large blaze in Limerick

Back to Ireland Home

Firefighters in Limerick are battling a large blaze at Raheen Industrial Estate.

It is the second large fire in Limerick in the last two days.

There are no injuries reported.

Limerick City Fire and Rescue have stated that they now have the fire under control having worked throughout the morning and afternoon.

They said that dampening down will continue throughout the evening.
KEYWORDS: fire, limerick, video

 

By Claire Anderson

Join the conversation - comment here

House Rules for comments - FAQ - Important message for commenters


More in this section

Most Read in Ireland