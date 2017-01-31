WATCH: Fire brigade and gardaí rescue man from cherry picker in Cork

Two units of Cork City Fire Brigade were called to Cork's Grand Parade to help gardaí in removing a man from a cherry picker on Sunday morning.

The man had climbed up the lifting system but became stuck on the platform and unable to dismount safely.

Emergency services arrived on the scene at 2.51am and the call lasted 28 minutes.

A large crowd gathered beside Berwick Fountain and an onlooker filmed the moment the man was safely removed from the scene at 3.19am.

"Cork City Fire Brigade provide a 24 hour service and are available to assist our inter-agency colleagues when required," a spokesperson said.