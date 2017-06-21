Watch: Engineers in Cork fight to restore water to 40,000 residents and businesses

Update 2.30pm: Up to 40,000 residents and businesses are without water this afternoon after a major distribution pipe burst at the Lee Water Works.

Cork city council say every effort is being made to keep minimise the interruption and engineers are currently assessing the situation.

Localised flooding has been reported around the Lee Road Waterworks, which engineers are attempting to clear.

People are advised that there may be some discolouration to their water when the supply is restored, but it will clear in a short time

Earlier: Vast swathes of Cork city are without water today after a major burst on a trunk water main.

Repairs crews working on behalf of Irish Water are on site and are working to repair the burst and restore supply as quickly as possible.

But due to the location and scale of the burst, repairs to this pipe cannot be completed without disruption to some areas of the city’s water supply.

The bursting of the pipe has also caused localised flooding around the Lee Road Waterworks and city council engineers are attempting to remove this water.

"Every effort is being made to complete repairs as early as possible but it is likely that water supply will be disrupted in many low-lying areas of the city until at least 6pm this evening," a spokesman for Irish Water said.

Irish Water has apologised to all customers for the disruption.

It said updates on the disruption will be provided as soon as they are available on the service and supply section of the Irish Water website, www.water.ie or by calling 1850 278 278 for information.

The following areas will be without water:

City Centre Areas

Douglas Road

South Douglas Road

Boreenmanna Road

Blackrock Road

Ballinlough Road

Barrack St, Bandon Road

Sunday’s Well

Leitrim Street

Gerald Griffin St

Great William O’Brien St

MacCurtain St

Lower Glanmire Road And Surrounding Areas

The temperature in the city is currently around 22C.

A statement from Cork City Council read: “Every effort will be made to keep the interruption to a minimum.

“Some discolouration to the water supply may occur when the water supply is restored.

“This discolouration is harmless and will clear in a short time.

“Please check the clarity of the water at the kitchen tap before operating drink vending machines, washing machines, dishwashers etc.

“Please help us by informing your neighbours who may not hear this notice.”

