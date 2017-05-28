Watch Dublin shop owner announce he is donating Lotto winnings to Pieta House from top of Carrantuohill

Dublin shop owner Seamus Griffin is sharing his luck by donating a considerable sum of money to Pieta House after selling a winning Lotto ticket.

The owner of the Londis Shop in Westmoreland Street in Dublin, which sold Friday's winning Daily Million ticket, announced he is donating his €5,000 seller’s commission to the charity.

Mr Griffin took part in a fund raising walk up Carrantuohill yesterday with 165 Londis retailers in aid of Pieta House.

Speaking from Carrantuohill, he said he would be donating his seller’s commission to Pieta House.

"We have had big wins through our stores before, but this is the first time we sold a Daily Million winning ticket.

"I am in Kerry with 165 people from the Londis store network doing a walk for Pieta House which is an amazing charity, and am delighted to donate my seller’s bonus to them.

"We popped a bottle of champagne at the top of the mountain to celebrate!"

Staff from Mr Griffins 13 stores who participated in the walk raised €35,000 for Pieta House - while the Londis Group in total raised more than €100,000 for the cause.