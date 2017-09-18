Watch: Donegal man starts hunger strike on abortion issue outside Dáil

A Donegal man has begun a hunger strike outside of the Dáil this evening demanding that Oireachtas members and the Taoiseach watch a video of how a baby is aborted, writes Ciara Phelan.

Tim Jackson, who contested the last election as an independent candidate has said he will only drink water but will not let the hunger strike go as far as death.

"For this hunger strike, it won't be until the point of death. I'll only be taking water and I'll do it for as long as necessary," he said in a Facebook video.

Tim Jackson protesting outside the Dáil.

In a video, Mr Jackson is seen standing outside of the Dáil with a white flag which he says is a message to politicians.

"I've got my white flag which is really a message to the politicians that they have to end this killing of the unborn, not going any further with it, stop the war on the unborn," he said.

Mr Jackson went on to say that abortion is "something that can't be tolerated," and that he is wants politicians to see a video of an abortion taking place before they press further on a referendum.

He lists off statistics surrounding the number of babies that have been aborted in Ireland and other countries and insists "it's going to be a lot more, if the referendum passes."

He invited people to come join him outside of the Dáil said regardless of the criticism they may receive, "it'll be worth it."

"You're welcome to come down to the Dáil at any point and sit here with me, it'd be great to have a bit of company," he said.

He also told women who may have already had an abortion or were thinking of having one not to feel alone.

"If you've had an abortion before or if you are considering one, please don't feel alone, there is hope and there is healing possible," he said.