Watch: Cork couple discuss dramatic Christmas Day birth

In the early hours of Christmas morning, Sandra Morey felt some pain and was wondering if she could she could be going into labour.

After waking the kids, her husband Darren rang an ambulance because the pains had gotten so strong.

They arrived at CUMH at around 5.50am and at 6.24am their beautiful baby boy, Kayden, was born.

Here, Sandra tells Eddie O’Hare about the dramatic Christmas morning they’ll never forget.

- By Steve Neville