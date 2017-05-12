WATCH: Brother of Dara Quigley appeals for change at vigil outside Leinster House

The brother of Dara Quigley this evening joined a vigil outside Leinster House to remember a woman who "wanted to make a change".

Activist Dara, from Coolock in Dublin, took her own life days after a Garda allegedly recorded CCTV footage of her arrest in Dublin. It was subsequently leaked online.

Sean appealed to the crowd to remember his sister for her work as an activist.

"She led by example in a lot of ways. She wasn't afraid, and she wasn't a victim," he said.

"In January 2015, Dara decided she wanted to make a change in society. She wasn't happy with a lot of the things that she saw and the way people were being treated."

"She said as a new year's resolution, 'I'm going to be a writer and I'm going to make a change'. In January 2016 she was writing for the Dublin Inquirer.

"That's the kind of Dara that I want to remember and I think that's the kind of Dara that should be remembered."

He also called on the Government to improve treatment facilities for addicts, and follow the examples of other countries such as Russia and Portugal.

"It's crazy to expect a person to treat themselves before they'll be treated. If somebody's addicted, they have to get clean themselves and it's not like that in every country."

Sean hopes Dara's death can affect change in Irish society.

"I want Dara to be remembered for the positive things, and I want us to try to use this, the outrage and the anger and pain that everybody feels, for some kind of positive change, because it is possible."