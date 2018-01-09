Watch Britain First deputy make statement from Belfast Lord Mayor's seat hours after court hearing

The deputy leader of Britain First, Jayda Fransen, has been filmed on the seat of the Lord Mayor in Belfast City Hall saying she intends to fight the charges over comments made at a rally in the city last year.

Ms Fransen faces a spring trial in Belfast after she appeared at Belfast Magistrates' Court today on two hate charges related to a speech she made at a Northern Ireland Against Terrorism rally in the city in August.

She faces four unrelated charges after alleged threatening behaviour concerning remarks made on December 13 beside a peace wall dividing Catholics from Protestants in Belfast.

The comments, about Islam, were posted on social media.

A message said the video was shot in the staunchly unionist Shankill area of west Belfast.

The 31-year-old will go on trial on April 6, district judge Fiona Bagnall said.

Today, the controversial right-wing group posted a video of her making a statement hours after her court appearance.

She can be seen sitting in the Lord Mayor's position while dressed in councillor's robes saying she wants to clear her name for a speech "in which I mentioned the 'I' word, Islam".



The visit to City Hall is understood to have been facilitated by independent councillor Jolene Bunting.

Other councillors have called for an investigation into the post.

- Digital Desk