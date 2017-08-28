Watch Army bomb squad carry out controlled explosion on hand grenade in Dublin

The Army bomb squad has made safe a hand grenade found in Ballsbridge in Dublin.

The Mill 36, which was used throughout the War of Independence and World War Two, was discovered by staff carrying out maintenance work on a bridge.

The Army Bomb Disposal Team arrived on the scene just after 11am.

The area was cordoned off and a controlled explosion was carried out.

Bomb disposal in Ballsbridge. pic.twitter.com/tApqbGpQmX — Anthony Kelly (@AnthonyKellyFTW) August 28, 2017

The scene was declared safe at 12:45pm.