WATCH: Adare Manor re-opens following extensive restoration

Adare Manor is re-opening today after an extensive restoration, refurbishment and expansion programme over the past 21 months.

The resort, which will employ 350 people, sets to establish itself as a "top luxury destination in Ireland and around the world".

The renovations bring an extra 42 bedrooms, a ballroom, a spa and over 800 acres of parkland.

"Adare Manor has not only been meticulously restored to its former splendour, but the addition of the very best of newly designed features, ensures that Adare Manor can be experienced and enjoyed now for generations to come," a spokesperson said.

The new facilities bring a cinema, cycling trails, archery, falconry, fishing, and horse-riding.