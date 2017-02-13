WATCH: 30 firefighters tackle major fire in Cork

Several units of the Cork County Fire Service attended a major blaze at an old mill in the early hours of the morning.

The fire broke out at the premises at Ballinacurra, near Midleton.

Fire service units from Midleton, Youghal, Cobh, Mallow, Ballincollig and Cork City attended the scene, and 30 firefighters worked to put out the fire.

Houses were evactuated and a number of homes in the area have been left without power, which is expected to be restored by 4pm today.

Traffic diversions are in place. The main street is closed and traffic coming from Midleton and Cloyne is being diverted through Scarriff.
